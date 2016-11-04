Some southbound lanes on Interstate 5 were closed after the incident, officials said.

A person was struck and killed in Fife Friday morning after running into traffic on Interstate 5 while being chased by police, according to a Washington State Patrol tweet.

What began the foot chase was not immediately made clear, but Trooper T. Bartolac said the victim ran onto the southbound section of the highway near the Port of Tacoma and was struck multiple times. The person later died.

Two southbound lanes of I-5 remain open at the scene, Bartolac tweeted. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.