The 25-year-old Tacoma man was found dead at the scene in Auburn, officials said.

Officials with the Washington State Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 18 in Auburn Wednesday.

The victim, a 25-year-old Tacoma man, was standing in a westbound lane of the highway when he was struck by an oncoming truck about 12:10 a.m., according to a state patrol collision report.

Officials found the man dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup, a 70-year-old Federal Way man, was released from the scene following the collision.

The roadway was blocked for about three hours after the accident but has since reopened.