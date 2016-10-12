The 25-year-old Tacoma man was found dead at the scene in Auburn, officials said.
Officials with the Washington State Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 18 in Auburn Wednesday.
The victim, a 25-year-old Tacoma man, was standing in a westbound lane of the highway when he was struck by an oncoming truck about 12:10 a.m., according to a state patrol collision report.
Officials found the man dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The driver of the pickup, a 70-year-old Federal Way man, was released from the scene following the collision.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
The roadway was blocked for about three hours after the accident but has since reopened.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.