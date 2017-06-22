The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

A man was shot near northbound Interstate 5 and South Dearborn Street Thursday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The 38-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, fire department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said. The location is the same as The Jungle homeless encampment, though it’s unclear if the shooting occurred there.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Dearborn Street was temporarily blocked during the incident, the state transportation department said.