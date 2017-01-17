The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a broken leg.
An elderly man had to be rescued after falling into the Duwamish River.
KOMO-TV reports that the man fell in on Monday night.
Seattle fire reports that the man was at Herring’s House Park when he slipped and fell into a shallow part of the river and broke his leg.
A fire boat rescued the man. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.