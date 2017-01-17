The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a broken leg.

An elderly man had to be rescued after falling into the Duwamish River.

KOMO-TV reports that the man fell in on Monday night.

Seattle fire reports that the man was at Herring’s House Park when he slipped and fell into a shallow part of the river and broke his leg.

A fire boat rescued the man. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.