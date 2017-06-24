He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department reported.

Seattle Fire Department rescue divers pulled a man from the water near Fishermen’s Terminal on Saturday night. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department reported.

Fire personnel responded to Fishermen’s Terminal for a “water rescue” about 8:11 p.m., according to the department’s online dispatch records.

About 8:38 p.m., the department’s official Twitter account reported: “Patient has been pulled from the water near Nickerson and is being treated by paramedics.”

Four minutes later, the department tweeted again that the man was being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A Fire Department spokesperson could not be readily reached late Saturday.

At 9 p.m., a Harborview nursing supervisor said the hospital was expecting “a near- drowning” patient, but the patient had yet to arrive in the emergency room.