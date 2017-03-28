It’s still unclear what caused the Monday morning explosion at Metals Express Inc.
PACIFIC, Pierce County — A 62-year-old man who died when a bus he was taking apart exploded at a metal recycling plant in Pacific has been identified as Fred Schoenbachler.
The News Tribune reports that the Orting man was on top of the bus when it exploded about 11:30 a.m. Monday at Metals Express Inc.
Valley Regional Fire Authority spokeswoman Kimberly Terhune said the force of the blast pushed him about 25 feet into the air.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion at the plant on Thornton Avenue.
Schoenbachler was pronounced dead at the scene. KOMO-TV reported that witnesses said he suffered burns before going into cardiac arrest.
No one else was injured.
