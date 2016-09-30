A disturbance at a neighborhood Easter egg hunt in Vancouver led authorities to a vehicle loaded with pot and cash.

A Vancouver man involved in a large-scale unlicensed pot operation — uncovered following a disturbance at a neighborhood Easter egg hunt — was sentenced Thursday in Clark County Superior Court to six months in jail.

Charles J. Yorkovich, 23, pleaded guilty in August to possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver stemming from the March 26 incident in Salmon Creek.

Two other men involved in the operation, Joseph E. Sullivan, 24, and Jordan M. Long, 21, previously entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to 364 and 110 days in jail, respectively, court records show.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to investigate a report that the neighborhood Easter egg hunt had been interrupted by a man screaming that his roommates were going to shoot him, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The disturbance was related to a marijuana distribution operation headquartered in a nearby home at 13318 N.E. Second Court, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. One of the men had a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle and a box full of cash, some of which belonged to Yorkovich, the affidavit said.

Detectives with the Clark Vancouver Regional Drug Task Force served search warrants at the home and on four vehicles. They found two large plastic containers full of gallon-sized plastic bags containing marijuana in Yorkovich’s bedroom, court records state.

Officers said they seized 45 pounds of processed marijuana, with a street value of more than $200,000, and more than $108,000 in suspected drug proceeds.