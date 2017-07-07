Fife police are investigating the death of an unidentified pedestrian who was killed after colliding with an off-duty sheriff's vehicle early Friday morning.

The deputy, who was assigned to Burien, was driving west in the 2300 block of Pacific Highway East when the pedestrian appeared, according to Dave Woods, assistant chief of the Fife Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The road has no streetlights in that area, and the man was wearing dark clothing, Woods added.

The pedestrian was hit with “a glancing blow” by the deputy’s driver-side spotlight, then thrown by the force and struck by another vehicle, Woods said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

“It is very early in our investigation,” Woods said. “We’re still trying to figure out why they were in the roadway.”