Surveillance video shows an SUV ramming through the wall of a Snohomish County pot shop, nearly injuring two employees.

Washington nearly got its first drive-through pot shop.

A quiet Sunday afternoon was shattered at the PuffnChill legal pot store in Snohomish County when an SUV rammed through a wall, just missing two employees.

Footage from store surveillance cameras shows manager Curtis Dong standing at a counter when the vehicle suddenly plows through the wall behind him, sending a TV crashing down on Dong’s head.

“If I was a foot to the right I wouldn’t be talking to you now,” Dong said on Monday, back at the store, which was open. Not only did the car just miss him, but the TV just grazed his head, he said.

The driver claimed his vehicle’s accelerator got stuck, Dong said. Police didn’t detain the driver, Dong said, so he assumed the driver passed a sobriety test.

No one was seriously injured. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department said there does not appear to be a criminal investigation or evidence the driver committed a crime.

PuffnChill budtender Farrell Timlake said the driver completed his visit to the store, at 15919 Highway 99 just outside Lynnwood and formerly called High on 99, by buying a joint of the blueberry strain.

Washington law doesn’t allow drive-through pot stores.