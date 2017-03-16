The victim’s car was struck by a SUV driven by an Uber driver, which then crashed into a North Seattle service station and sparked a small explosion and fire, police said.

A man whose car was struck by a SUV driven by a rideshare driver on Monday night has died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the hospital confirmed Thursday.

The victim, 35, died Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Susan Gregg. His name has not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After striking the victim’s Honda Accord, the SUV then crashed into a gas pump at a service station at Holman Road Northwest and Fourth Avenue Northwest, shearing off the pump and causing a small explosion and fire, Seattle police said.

The SUV, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra — driven by a 60-year-old man who drives for Uber — was heading north on Holman Road Northwest just before 8 p.m. when he struck the Accord, which was also heading north, police said.

The impact caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree on a planting strip, slicing the car in half and trapping the victim inside, police wrote in the department’s online Blotter.

The X-Terra continued north on Holman for about two blocks before crashing into the service station.

Seattle firefighters put out the fire and removed the Honda driver from the car, police said.

A female passenger in the X-Terra was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. The Uber driver was not injured.

Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the Uber driver to check for possible impairment. The driver was released pending the results, police said.

Uber confirmed the driver of the SUV was working for them, according to KOMO-TV.