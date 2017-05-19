The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.
INDEX — Authorities say a rescue mission has become a recovery mission after a rock fell on a 21-year-old man near Heybrook Lookout.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says it was reported Friday afternoon that the man had been scrambling across a rock field when the rock fell.
The sheriff’s office says local fire officials will handle the recovery of his body.
The Heybrook Lookout Trailhead is near the small town of Index on Highway 2.