The young man was standing up or hanging out of the car's sunroof when he fell, said Trooper Rick Johnson, citing witnesses.

Police say a young man was killed early Monday morning when he fell out of the sunroof of a light-colored BMW headed south on Interstate 405 near Northeast 85th Street in Kirkland.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a witness told police the car was being driven erratically when a person, who appeared to be standing up and hanging out of the sunroof, fell out of the car around 3:40 a.m.

Johnson said the young person, whose identity has not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop, according to Johnson, but someone who was inside the car — either the driver or another passenger — called a short time later and told officers that he or she wished to speak to police. The person did not show up, Johnson said.

However, the information the person gave officers helped troopers find the vehicle in front of the Juanita View Apartments in Kirkland, according to Johnson.

He said troopers are searching for the driver and impounding the car.

Though multiple lanes were closed for about two hours, the roadway was reopened by 6 a.m.