His trailer caught fire Wednesday morning. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe burns, a fire spokeswoman said.

A man was badly burned when his trailer caught fire Wednesday morning under the Spokane Street Bridge overpass. The trailer was part of an unauthorized encampment, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe burns, said Alice Kim, fire department spokesperson. The fire, near Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street, was visible from the West Seattle Bridge.

Several other fires have broken out at homeless encampments in the city, including one in January that killed one man living in an RV.