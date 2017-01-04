Parents and caregivers share songs, instrument play, rhythm chants and movement activities with children at the music classes.

Summer Trisler, director of Sunshine Music Together, and her registered Music Together teachers held demonstration classes at four of Trisler’s six studios.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, a new semester will begin, with 10 weekly 45-minute classes teaching a song collection. The classes consist of parents and caregivers sharing songs, instrument play, rhythm chants and movement activities in a relaxed, playful, non-performance-oriented setting.

There are studios in Queen Anne, Montlake, Greenlake, West Seattle, Redmond and Lynnwood.

See more information on classes at the website.