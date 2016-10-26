Sketched Oct. 25, 2016
I have a strange soft spot for office supplies, especially when it comes to pencils, pens, clips, folders and other organizational stuff. So when I stumbled upon the closing sale at the Office Depot on Fourth Avenue Tuesday afternoon, I couldn’t resist. Prices were highly discounted, as much as 70 percent on some items, and although I told myself not to buy anything unless I really needed it, I walked out with a couple of items that will come in handy to fill the Christmas stockings: a box of water-soluble Prismacolor pencils and a set of Uni-ball Signo waterproof pens — those are great for sketching, by the way!
The store closure isn’t surprising. Office Depot merged with Office Max a few years ago, and they’ve been closing stores all over the country ever since. I get it that Office Depot is no locally-owned beloved business worth eulogizing, but I was still compelled to make a sketch and acknowledge the change coming to this important location in the heart of downtown.
