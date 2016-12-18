Lynnwood officer shot a 44-year-old suspect in domestic-violence call, who was also wanted by the Department of Corrections for escape.

A Lynnwood police officer shot and killed an Everett man during a struggle to arrest him late Saturday, just hours after the man had reportedly fled the scene of a domestic violence call, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The 44-year-old suspect was shot during a struggle with police in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in downtown Everett at about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton.

Authorities have not yet identified the dead man or the officer who shot him.

The officer involved in the shooting had been with the Lynwood department for four years, according to the release.

Ireton said the incident started about 6 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call from a woman at an address in the 17500 block of 54th Place West who said her boyfriend had threatened to kill her and then fled, according to the news release.

Responding officers determined the man had a felony escape warrant issued by the Department of Corrections, Ireton said.

Lynnwood police went to a home in the 3900 block of Friday Avenue in Everett to find the suspect, who there but fled. Officer caught up to him in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue, the news release said.

“Around 11:30 p.m., a struggle ensued during an attempt to place the suspect in custody,” Ireton said in the release. “ Initial witness reports indicate the suspect attempted to grab the officers gun. A Lynnwood officer shot the suspect and he died at the scene.“

The Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team — a team of detectives from various police agencies — is investigating the incident.

Detectives investigating the shooting closed down a stretch of Grand Ave overnight into Sunday morning.