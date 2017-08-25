Washington state is asking the public for help catching hundreds of thousands of salmon that escaped from Cooke Aquaculture fish farm near Cypress Island last weekend.

Up to 305,000 escaped salmon are heading for “every river in Puget Sound,” and Washington state has asked for the public to help catch them.

If you’re headed out fishing this weekend, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has tips for you:

• Fish shallow waters along the shoreline.

• Look for finning and jumping fish.

• State officials encourage fishing with spinners, buzz bombs or rotators. “Trolling doesn’t appear to work very well, so cast with a spinning rod instead,” WDFW said on its Facebook page Thursday night.

• These fish aren’t strong swimmers and will be near the surface.

Anglers must have a valid fishing license, and fishing for Atlantic salmon is only allowed in marine waters that are open to fishing for Pacific salmon.

There is no limit on how many Atlantic salmon fishermen can catch.