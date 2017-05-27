Old motel becomes housing for recently incarcerated residents of Fairbanks, which is estimated to have 13 percent of Alaska’s homeless population.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Fairbanks has a homelessness problem, and as Mayor Jim Matherly has pointed out on multiple occasions, it can be a matter of life and death in his city’s subarctic climate.

In January, an event called Project Homeless attempted to count homeless people living in the Fairbanks area by offering free meals and other services. The count turned up 243 people.

But Mike Sanders, the city’s new housing and homelessness coordinator, said that number is likely inaccurate. Obviously, not every Fairbanks homeless person made it to the event, and an influx of transient homeless people occurs in summer. Sanders plans to host another Project Homeless Connect event in July or August to get a more accurate picture and also to provide services such as HIV testing and haircuts.

Sanders, whose position is funded by a state grant, is a retired Army Special Forces medical sergeant with a gung-ho attitude but the demeanor of a friendly kindergarten teacher. He said this line of work is “honestly not that different” from his time in the Special Forces.

“I know people have this Hollywood image of the Green Berets,” Sanders said. “But you go into these areas, meet with key leaders and try and do what you can to stabilize the area. It’s very similar to what I’m doing here.”

Since taking the job March 1, Sanders has reviewed the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition’s 10-year plan and is working toward updating it with short- and long-term goals. The plan eventually will be approved by the coalition.

Sanders’ No. 1 long-term goal is more housing and services for people in Fairbanks who may need two or more years of support to get on their feet. That would include people who are homeless, have addiction problems or are mentally ill.

“My long-term goal is to dig into permanent supportive housing,” Sanders said. “It’s really a nationwide best practice.”

No Limits Inc.’s Prosperity House — formerly the Old Ranch Motel — is the most recent addition of permanent supportive housing in Fairbanks. It provides housing for people recently incarcerated.

Prosperity House opened in September and houses 30 people, said Kelvin Lee, a director at No Limits. Lee said finding housing isn’t easy for people with criminal records, no rental histories and no savings.

“I came out of the system. I was in it for 15 years,” Lee said. “I’ve been out 15 years now. But when you get out, you feel hopeless. You have a record, a criminal history. We like working with people with a history. We’re going to love you, but we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Sanders said Fairbanks also lacks housing for homeless families and for homeless teen girls who are pregnant. He said those are priorities as well.

Fairbanks receives about 6 percent of federal funds allocated to Alaska to fight homelessness, although the city is estimated to have 13 percent of the state’s homeless population, Sanders said. He said he’d like to see a change in that inequity, too.