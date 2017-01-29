Saturday's demonstration at Sea-Tac mirrored others at airports nationwide after Trump's executive action barring entry to the U.S. for immigrants from seven Muslim countries and all refugees. A protest of the immigration ban is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at Westlake Park.

What you need to know:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday evening to suspend entry of all refugees for 120 days, bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and block U.S. entry for 90 days for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Some air travelers soon found themselves detained upon arrival to the United States. On Saturday, activists, politicians and others gathered at airports nationwide, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to denounce the policy.

On Saturday evening, a federal judge in New York blocked part of the president’s order. By then, six people had been detained at Sea-Tac, according to a Port of Seattle official. Of those, two were released and allowed to enter the U.S., while four were to be sent back to their place of departure. A U.S. District Court judge granted a stay to prevent two of the four from being sent away.

Shortly before midnight, police began detaining protesters at the local airport. Some officers wore riot gear.

Early Sunday morning, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it will enforce the president’s executive orders but also comply with judicial orders.

Update, 11 a.m.:

While the two men have gone free for now, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zilly will hold a hearing Friday in Seattle where he will determine whether to make permanent the emergency temporary restraining order that enabled the release of the two men early Sunday. Judge Zilly, who was appointed to the federal bench in Seattle in 1988 by President Reagan, has asked for extensive briefing by both sides.

Read Zilly’s Emergency Order and Minute Order.

Update, 10 a.m.:

Jorge Baron, an attorney and executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said he worked through the night to ensure the release of two detained immigrants around 6:20 a.m.

Baron declined to identify the two men by name, but said one is an engineer originally from Sudan who has lived in the United Arab Emirates for the past 20 years. Baron said the man was detained because because he is a Sudanese citizen. The man was on his way to a heating and air-conditioning convention in Las Vegas. “He should be on his way in a plane now,” Baron said.

The other man was a citizen of Yemen who was born in Saudi Arabia. He was coming to Seattle to meet his wife — who is already in the country — and visit family.

Both men had been detained by agents with Customs and Border Protection and were being led to planes to take them back to where they had come from when immigration lawyers intercepted them, Baron said.

“We were literally at the gate,” he said.

— Seattle Times staff reporter Bob Young

Update, 9:30 a.m.:

DHS has just advised @PortofSeattle that individuals are no longer being detained at Sea-Tac & are free to continue their travels. — Port of Seattle (@PortofSeattle) January 29, 2017

Between 30 and 35 protesters were arrested Saturday night and early Sunday morning during demonstrations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said Wendy Reiter, the airport’s director of security and emergency preparedness.

Those arrested were taken to King County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. She said protests were initially peaceful but “it got a little out of hand toward the end.”

Protesters were blocking doors and keeping passengers from checkpoints, Reiter said. “They wanted to close down the airport.”

Many protesters arrived at the airport on light rail, which was then temporarily shut down at the request of police.

“When we first initiated incident command, we had a lot of protesters come in all at once,” Reiter said. “As we assessed our security risk, we asked Link light rail to slow down the process.”

Then, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff called port officials.

“Peter was in contact with us … at the same time we were agreeing we were willing to accept more people,” Reiter said.

Reiter said the light rail service was disrupted for about 10 minutes. A Sound Transit spokesman said it was delayed about half an hour.

King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a tweet that Sound Transit and King County Metro Bus staff will meet on Monday to discuss when police can disrupt transit service.

Ten police agencies responded to the demonstration. Police used pepper spray and bicycles to clear the protesters from the airport. The last protesters were cleared out at 2 a.m. Sunday, Port of Seattle spokesman Brian DeRoy said.

Reiter said no one was injured during the demonstration. “That’s the great news,” she said. “There were no fatalities — no injuries.”

Reiter said she did not know how many people traveling to Sea-Tac Airport were refused entry to the United States. Port officials and local lawmakers were able to get lawyers for two people, she said.

“There were two we were able to get lawyers for, who luckily enough were able to stay in the U.S.,” she said, adding that two others were sent back to where they’d arrived from but she did not know where that was.

Reiter said the airport would not change how it handles security.

“We hope that, if there are more demonstrations, that we can have the protesters in the Gina Marie Lindsey Hall, where we can still operate the airport safely and securely for the passengers and employees,” she said, referring to the arrivals area on the south end of the airport.

Reiter said the airport was running smoothly Sunday morning. “We are doing fine now. We are back to normal operations.”

— Seattle Times enterprise producer Evan Bush