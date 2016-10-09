Seattle Times reporters are at debate watching parties, getting viewers' reactions to the televised debate. Clinton and Trump took the stage in St. Louis at 6 p.m. Watch the debate live.

Here’s what’s happening:

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton took the stage at Washington University in St. Louis around 6 p.m for the election’s second of three presidential debates.

The debate will last roughly 90 minutes.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Martha Raddatz are moderating. He will pose half the questions; the rest will come from the audience.

PolitiFact is streaming a live fact check of the presidential candidates’ claims.

The event comes just two days after the release of predatory remarks by Trump in 2005, creating intense pressure from his own party. Since the release, Republican leaders across the country have revoked their support in the presidential nominee. Here’s how Washington state Republicans reacted.

Trump is expected to use Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs Sunday night to try and distract from his controversy. The Washington Post has a guide to sex allegations regarding the former president that Trump may raise in the debate.

Update, 7:05 p.m.:

Roughly one hour into the debate, the presidential candidates so far have discussed topics ranging from the Iraq War to Abraham Lincoln.

The Associated Press just published this fact-check of Trump and Clinton’s claims.

Trump insisted again that he opposed the Iraq War before it started. He said Captain Humayun Khan killed in Iraq in 2004 would still be alive if he had been president at that time. Khan’s Pakistan-born father gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention in July, and Trump then got into a feud with Khan’s parents.

Clinton responded to a question about an email released by a WikiLeaks last week in which Clinton said it’s acceptable for a president to project differing positions. She said it’s OK to have a public and private position on an issue because Abraham Lincoln did.

Lincoln did whatever he could to get the 13th Amendment passed, Clinton said, allowing emancipation of the slaves, by lawmakers who did not support African-American equality.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Update, 6:20 p.m.:

Clinton opened the debate by saying the campaign needs to set an example to children that our country is great. She initially made no mention of Trump’s vulgar comments in a 2005 tape that emerged Friday.

Trump did not, at first use, the opening question about setting an example for children to apologize for the vulgar comments he made in the tape. Instead he attempted to echo Clinton’s remarks.

Then, the two candidates discussed the predatory remarks.

“This is who Mr. Trump is,” Clinton said.

Trump denied he was discussing sexual assault in the recording. He said he has never kissed or groped women without consent, and he continued to characterize the recording as “locker room talk.”

Clinton: "This is who Mr. Trump is."

Woman at Town Hall Seattle watch party: "Christ. People didn't know that before?" #debate — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) October 10, 2016

Trump continually tried to pivot the discussion to foreign policy, seemingly suggesting his comments pale in comparison to the actions of the Islamic State. He also pointed to Clinton’s controversy for using a private email server.

A lot of laughs here for "I'd like to know Anderson, why aren't you bringing up the emails?" (Anderson did ask about the emails) — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) October 10, 2016

Clinton ignored Trump’s statements about sex allegations regarding her husband.

Trump referenced Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, which followed an affair in the Oval Office and several other scenarios. Hillary Clinton responded by quoting Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention: “When they go low, we go high.”

Middle schooler: "I've seen better fights at a lunch table" #debate https://t.co/cD4nCTc43D — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) October 10, 2016

Clinton and Trump then clashed over the future of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. Clinton vowed to fix the Affordable Care Act and Trump promised to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

A lot of laughs here at UW for Trump's health care plan: "You're going to have plans that are so good"#debates — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) October 10, 2016

Later, an audience member asked the presidential candidates what they would do, if elected, to combat Islamophobia. Trump said American Muslims must report other Muslims who are engaging in dangerous behavior.

Woman at watch party, in response to Trump's comment about Muslims reporting what they see: "He's blaming us again?" #debate — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) October 10, 2016

Asked about bans and strict limits on Muslim immigrants into the U.S. that Trump supported in the past, Trump said it was a policy plan that would grow out of “extreme vetting” of people coming to the U.S. from global conflict areas.

"It's called extreme vetting" drew a lot of sighs at this UW event

Also, the Muslim ban is still on Trump's website: https://t.co/W6w6stZVHv — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) October 10, 2016

Clinton says she’ll screen Syrian refugees, but the country needs to take in more. “We will have vetting, and it will be as tough as it needs to be,” she said.

Trump repeatedly accused the moderators of siding with Clinton and refusing to let him answer questions.

Update, 6:10 p.m.:

Clinton and Trump have taken the stage. The candidates started the high-stakes debate without shaking hands, a break from traditional debate decorum.

No handshake? Hmmm, — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 10, 2016

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Martha Raddatz are moderating the event. He will pose half the questions; the rest will come from the audience.

Update, 5:45 p.m.:

Viewers are making their way to a television for the high-stakes debate.

Seattle Times reporters David Gutman and Paige Cornwell are at Seattle watching parties, gathering locals’ reactions. Gutman is at the University of Washington and Cornwell is downtown at Town Hall.

I'm at the University of Washington at a very sparsely attended debate party. But at least the library is packed. Lots of studying. #waelex — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) October 10, 2016

Eduardo Gallegos, at UW party:

"We have 2 little girls & are a family of immigrants"

"Don't want a pres who downgrades women & immigrants" — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) October 10, 2016

One viewer at the university, Joylyn Yang, 20, says she is going to vote for Clinton. Trump is “utterly unfit for president, just generally bad human being,” she said.

Another person there, Janey Thompson, said she supports Clinton, too, adding that the recent Trump tape “just revealed what i always suspected.”

Original Post, 5:20 p.m.:

Just over an hour before the debate, the Associated Press reports Donald Trump met Sunday night with several women who have accused Bill Clinton of rape and other unwanted sexual advances.

Trump and Clinton are set to take the stage at Washington University in St. Louis at 6 p.m.

The Republican presidential nominee is expected to use Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs to try and distract from the controversy over his profane comments, released Friday, in which he brags about making unwanted sexual advances toward women.

Since the release, even Trump’s most loyal supporters are struggling to defend him. Republicans leaders across the country have revoked their support, some of whom have called Trump to quit the race. Here’s how Washington state Republicans reacted.

At the pre-debate event, Trump refused to answer questions from reporters about the video during his meeting in a hotel conference room with Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey. (The Washington Post has created a guide to sex allegations regarding Bill Clinton that Trump may raise in the debate.)

Jennifer Palmieri, Hillary Clinton’s communications director, said she wasn’t surprised to see Trump “continue his destructive race to the bottom.” She said the Democratic nominee was “prepared to handle whatever Donald Trump throws her way” on the debate stage.