Several events are planned throughout the day, beginning with a veterans anti-war rally downtown and march to Judkins Park around 9 a.m. Follow our reporters and photographers all day for live updates.

What you need to know:

Get caught up with what’s happening here, including bus reroutes and main events.

A veterans anti-war rally downtown and march to Judkins Park in South Seattle will kick off the day’s festivities about 9 a.m.

Then, a large group will rally at the park and walk to Seattle Center as part of the 18th annual March for Workers and Immigrant Rights.

People online have mentioned other marches billed as anti-capitalist and anti-fascist events, though their exact locations and times are unclear.

Seattle Times photographers and reporters will be stationed across the city, providing live updates from morning until night.

Planning a commute? Follow @SeattlePD, @seattledot, @wsdot_traffic and @kcmetrobus on Twitter to know how the events are impacting traffic.

Update, 7:55 a.m.:

Thousands are expected to join May Day marches and rallies throughout the day.

Seattle police and transportation officials began warning commuters and pedestrians of expected traffic delays on Friday.

“If you have a bus route that travels through and into the downtown Seattle area, it’s really important for you to start planning ahead now,” Metro spokesman Jeff Switzer said in a Facebook Live video.

Here’s a list of possible affected transit routes, according to King County Metro:

• Buses will be rerouted around the immigrant-rights march beginning about 1 p.m., affecting 11 Metro routes (7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 36, 43, 47, 49 and 106) and delaying Sound Transit express routes 522, 545 and 554 and all other transit service on downtown Seattle streets.

• Bus slowdowns or temporary short-term reroutes will be implemented as needed for all other expected and unexpected demonstrations, marches and rallies, managed by transit chiefs.

• First Hill Streetcar service is expected to be disrupted during the day. The South Lake Union Streetcar will be halted after 9 a.m. and resume service later in the day if possible.

• Light-rail service will operate more three-car trains during the day.