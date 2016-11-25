The protest coincided with the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony at Westlake Center on the day shoppers celebrate with bargains. Here's how the event unfolded:

Share story

Jessica Lee
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

What you need to know:

Update 5:15 p.m.:

The large group has dispersed. According to Seattle police, no arrests were made.

Update 4:40 p.m.:

The group of protesters is now moving through Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

“I have to give support to the movement, it’s a good movement,” said one man, age 59, who immigrated from Nigeria 30 years ago.

“There’s bigotry, not just on the streets,” he said, declining to give his name out of fear of retaliation by his co-workers. “We have bullies, not only in the police — but peers, people we work with everyday.”

Update 4:15 p.m.:

Update 3:40 p.m.:

A huge group is sitting and blocking the corner of Pine Street and Fifth Avenue.

Adriane Ferguson, who is biracial, said Friday was her first Black Lives Matter protest. She attended with her 25-year-old daughter, Erin.

Ferguson, a Seattle native, said she was pleasantly surprised by the diverse crowd. “Black, white, Asian, gay, straight — everybody’s here. It’s really cool.”

Of encountering racism in the city, she said, “Of course we’re very liberal, but it’s here. Now, it’s more hidden, but it’s also in your face.”

The Seattle woman continued:

“It’s not cool for people who are racist to show it. They mask it, but it’s alive and well. I have a feeling it’s going to get worse, and I hate to say it.”

Then, her daughter jumped in: “What’s the difference between a Muslim registry and a Jewish registry back in the ’40s? More people need to be outraged and more people need to see people outraged about it.”

Update 3:15 p.m.:

Some protesters have poured onto the sales floor of Zara, chanting and hoisting signs.

Update 2:45 p.m.:

Carrying signs and chanting, protesters took to the streets around 1 p.m. The group started at Westlake Park, quickly swelling to include hundreds.

Police officers, some on bicycles, are conducting surveillance.

Jessica Lee: 206-464-2532 or jlee@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @jessleeST.