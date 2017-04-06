A new lawsuit accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of child sexual abuse decades ago. Two other men have also come forward alleging abuse by Murray. An attorney for the mayor responded to the allegations at a news conference Thursday afternoon. We covered it live.
Robert Sulkin, an attorney for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, denied sexual-abuse allegations against the mayor at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
“The allegations are false. He has not engaged in any inappropriate conduct with a minor,” he told reporters outside his firm’s downtown Seattle office.
A new lawsuit accuses Murray of child sexual abuse decades ago. Two other men have told The Seattle Times they too were abused by Murray as teenagers in the 1980s.
The attorney hosted the news conference less than 1.5 hours after The Times reported on the lawsuit.
Sulkin’s remarks lasted roughly two minutes, and he ended the conference without taking reporters’ questions.
Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Jim Brunner covered the conference live.