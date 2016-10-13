We'll post live weather updates as they become available. Also, we've gathered tips on what to do in a power outage, how to prepare for the storms and more.

Update, 5:55 p.m.:

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray held a news conference to discuss the upcoming storms, as well as his plan for homeless-camping changes.

Check back for more details on the conference.

Original post, 5:10 p.m.:

Two damaging storms are set to hit the region.

Meteorologists are expecting heavy rain and southerly winds — with sustained speeds between 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph — to increase throughout Thursday evening.

They say those speeds will peak between midnight and daybreak. A high-wind warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

The wet and windy conditions are tangling traffic throughout the Puget Sound region during the Thursday evening commute. State transportation officials are reporting on delays and collisions with @wsdot_traffic.

“#TravelTimes are rough. Stay safe: watch speeds, give plenty of distance, keep your lights on and keep 2 hands on the wheel!” the agency tweeted around 5:15 p.m.

LATEST: Stalled semi on SB I-5 just south of SR 520 is now completely blocking the right lane. pic.twitter.com/wf6PHRA6f0 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 14, 2016

As of now, Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department says all Environmental Learning Centers will keep their regular operating schedules throughout Friday and the weekend. Monitor the department’s website or Parkways Blog for updated information.

For Saturday’s storm, low-pressure system could fly over the north tip of the Olympic Peninsula and into the Puget Sound region, potentially as a record-breaking storm. Meteorologists will know more about the system’s tracking on Friday.

The following information includes resources for preparation and weather monitoring.

Live forecast:

The National Weather Service posts watches and warnings for Western Washington here. Also, follow the agency’s Seattle branch on Twitter at @NWSSeattle.

For information on river flooding in King County, look here. Also, sign up for alerts.

How to prepare:

Get an emergency kit ready. King County Emergency Management offers tips for stocking it.

Make a plan and practice it with your household. Locate an interior room that can be used as shelter during high winds.

Secure loose gutters and shutters.

Clean storm drains.

Make a list of items outside that must be tied down or put away.

For live information on emergency shelters and safety tips, the Red Cross urges people to download its mobile application.

The National Weather Services provides preparation help here.

Lost power? Here’s what to do:

Report outages by using Puget Sound Energy’s mobile application or online form. But first, check already reported outages with this map.

Seattle City Light also reports outages with this online map. That utility says to report outages to the Customer Service line at 206-684-3000. Or, call the Outage Hotline at 206-684-7400.

Here are some tips on how to stay safe and keep your home secure.

During power outages, cell phones & cordless phones may die but a corded landline may work. Be #RedCross ready: https://t.co/MLID3agdOR — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) October 13, 2016

Use flashlights, not candles. Major risk of fire during outage. Stock up on batteries. Get prepared: https://t.co/29Cf2qO2qr pic.twitter.com/1IJ9dY7z4N — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) October 14, 2016

And here is information in several languages about the dangers of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

For drivers and commuters:

Sound Transit and King County Metro Transit advise commuters to sign up for email and text alerts with service changes. Also, follow @kcmetrobus and @SoundTransit for live updates.

State transportation officials report delays and collisions with @wsdot_traffic.

Checkout what Road Services is doing to prepare for the storms. Don't forget to sign up for our Road Alerts: https://t.co/gYoHJVkrsw https://t.co/uIav3UoPVx — KC Road Services (@kcroads) October 13, 2016

School changes:

Emerald Heights Academy in Bellevue will start two hours late on Friday.

More information on cancellations and schedule changes for schools across the region is here.

Information from the Seattle Times archives was included in this post.