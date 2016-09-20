Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanairo stands on the Denny Way overpass looking at the downtown concrete canyon that some would like to see covered with a lid.

Sketched Sept. 19, 2016



Traffic congestion repeats itself so often around the Seattle area that my illustrated journal of life here just wouldn’t be the same without it.

This time, however, I wasn’t stuck on a bus in the thick of Monday afternoon commute. This time, I stood on the Denny Way overpass to add to my series of sketches of the downtown concrete canyon that some people would like to see covered with a lid.

A lid would create more open space and reconnect Capitol Hill with downtown and South Lake Union.

The project is not too far-fetched. There’s a lid over I-90 on Mercer Island that locals there really like. But capping I-5 with another Freeway Park could also make this bottleneck I sketched even more difficult to untangle.