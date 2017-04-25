The mayor’s attorneys contend Lincoln Beauregard has been “wrongly filing documents for an improper use” since filing a lawsuit against Ed Murray on behalf of Beauregard’s client, Delvonn Heckard.

The lawyers defending Seattle Mayor Ed Murray against sexual-abuse allegations are formally seeking sanctions against the attorney representing the mayor’s accuser for violating professional standards for practicing attorneys.

In an eight-page motion filed in court Tuesday, Murray attorney Malaika M. Eaton contends opposing counsel Lincoln Beauregard has been “wrongly filing documents for an improper use” since filing a lawsuit against Murray on behalf of his client, Delvonn Heckard.

“Since the initiation of this lawsuit, Mr. Beauregard has repeatedly wrongly filed correspondence with counsel and discovery papers with the Court in violation of the Civil Rules for an improper purpose,” Eaton wrote in her motion. “Defendant’s counsel has tried to avoid this motion by asking Mr. Beauregard to stop, and warning him that counsel would be forced to take appropriate action if he did not.”

Despite the warning to Beauregard from her co-counsel Robert Sulkin, Beauregard continued to file frivolous letters and filings with the court, including a letter that contained “personal attacks” on Murray’s lawyers, Eaton contends.

Sulkin and Eaton are asking the court to issue a monetary fine, to be determined by a judge, against Beauregard.

Beauregard called Eaton’s motion for sanctions “ridiculous” Tuesday.

“They’re angry because the truth is getting out,” he said in a phone interview. “There’s nothing at all illegal or improper with us filing documents with the court, that’s ridiculous. All they’re trying to do is change the narrative against the mayor, and they’re actively trying to intimidate us as lawyers from making a public record so you as the media can’t read it. That, if anything, is illegal.”

Among examples that Eaton pointed to was a story published in The Seattle Times Tuesday based on a subpoena Beauregard and his co-counsel, Julie Kays, filed Monday. The subpoena accused Murray, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole and a Murray staffer of covering up a police response to reports of a “suspicious person” at his home last year. The mayor and guests at his home that night contradict statements in the subpoena that were based on an anonymous source.

“This litigation is still in its infancy — unless stopped, Mr. Beauregard will continue to subvert the litigation process by disregarding the civil and local rules and Rules of Professional Conduct by continuing to misuse and abuse the Court system for his own improper use,” Eaton’s motion states.

Heckard, 46, of Kent, sued Murray earlier this month. He contends Murray repeatedly sexual abused him while Heckard was a teenage crack addict living on the streets of Seattle. Two other men, Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson, also have separately claimed Murray sexually abused them when they were teenagers living in Portland.

Murray denies the allegations, claiming the accusations are politically motivated and false. He and his team fighting against the allegations have claimed the sexual abuse accusations are part of a homophobic conspiracy against him, and have raised questions about Beauregard’s law firm because its co-founder, Jack Connelly, has supported some anti-gay and -transgender political issues.

Beauregard said Tuesday Murray’s “conspiracy theory” has injected politics into the case.

“They’ve falsely accused our firm of having an anti-gay agenda,” Beauregard said. “They’ve disparaged lawyers’ reputations. Dignified lawyers don’t accuse other members of the bar to be part of a conspiracy when they have nothing to back it up. They’re going to end up embarrassed.”

Since Heckard filed his lawsuit, lawyers on both sides have provided information to the media.