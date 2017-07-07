A homeless man with a troubled past died a heroic death recently. His story has his Seattle family noting that it’s never too late in any life to do the right thing.

It would have been easy to judge, and then probably dismiss, James Farmer Jr. back when he was alive.

Plenty of people did. For decades after going to Garfield High School in Seattle’s Central Area in the early 1970s, Farmer was trouble coming down the block — getting into fights, revolving in and out of jail, living for times at homeless shelters.

“Jimmy was a bit of a street person,” his sister Elaine Farmer, 64, recalled the other day. “He loved running the streets. He didn’t like to pay rent. He loved to gamble.”

By the time he died last month, killed outside a homeless shelter in Denver, the 62-year-old’s rap sheet included seven convictions, mostly for misdemeanors but two for felony assaults.

So when Seattle police came to Elaine’s door and said to call the cops down in Denver ASAP, she admits she instinctively doubted her brother.

“I thought ‘oh no, Jimmy’s done something again,’” she says.

Did he ever.

In Denver, where Farmer had been living since getting out of the King County Jail for the last time in 2011, he’s being hailed as a hero for saving two lives — at the cost of his own.

“Denver teens honor the homeless man who died saving their lives,” was the headline on one Denver TV story.

Police say Farmer was asleep in his old Saab, which doubled as his home, when he woke up to shouting at 4 a.m. June 16. A man was attacking two teenagers, a boy and a girl, nearby. One teen was hospitalized with head injuries.

Farmer got out of his car and rushed into the fray. The kids got away, while the 28-year-old attacker allegedly clubbed Farmer in the head, killing him instantly.

Imagine you had been Farmer. You’re a black man living in your car a thousand miles from home. You’ve got a record. You hear a fight outside. You might be reluctant to get involved.

“I’ve been thinking about that, about how he could maybe have called 911,” says Jewell Lee, 65, of Seattle, a longtime friend of Farmer’s. “I guess his instincts kicked in.”

“I think some people might just call and go on about their business,” said James Miller, 42, Farmer’s son. “But there was no middle ground with him. He had his demons, but if he saw something he thought was wrong, he was the damn fool who would stand up and start shouting about it.”

Farmer was only 5-feet-6, 135 pounds. The alleged attacker is listed on his booking sheet at 5-11, 195. So he rushed in against a much larger, younger foe.

The selflessness in this, along with the instinctual blindness to all the categories that usually divide us, struck a major chord in Denver.

“You don’t normally get a savior in life,” the teen boy’s father told the Denver media at a packed memorial service for Farmer. “But my son has one.”

The Farmer family in Seattle has been mulling the meaning of all this. What does a life add up to? Why do people get pigeonholed as bad or good in the first place? Would any of us act as nobly?

“You can’t brand someone for his past,” his son James says. “It doesn’t define you forever. That’s how I feel about it. Some are late bloomers, you feel me?”

Elaine Farmer’s response has been to send letters of thanks and donations to all the homeless shelters that helped her brother over the years. This includes the one in Denver, where Farmer showered. Plus the Seattle shelters where he went over the years, Union Gospel Mission and Lutheran Compass Center, both in Pioneer Square.

She feels what the shelters do is in the spirit of her brother’s final minutes.

“They don’t judge,” she says. “They just help.”