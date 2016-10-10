Today, Oct. 10, is the deadline to register to vote.

Did last night’s presidential debate motivate you to get involved in the election process?

Today, Oct. 10, is the final day to register to vote online or by mail in Washington. New Washington state voters have until Oct. 31 to register in person.

Call 1-800-448-4881 or email elections@sos.wa.gov with voter-registration related questions. If you’re not sure about your registration status, you can check it here.