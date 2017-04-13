A landslide has blocked train tracks near Vancouver, Washington, stopping Amtrak service.

A landslide has blocked train tracks near Vancouver, Washington, stopping Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle until Friday.

BNSF Railway, which owns the track, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on train travel through the area.

Amtrak is working on bus transportation for passengers.

Regular train service will operate north of Seattle and south of Portland.

Passengers seeking refunds should go to Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL.