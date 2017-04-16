The bodies of a Kirkland couple in their 60s were discovered Sunday after what police described as an apparent murder-suicide

A couple in their 60s are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Kirkland, police said Sunday night.

Police responded at about 11 a.m. to a report of a dead man found in a residence in the 10300 block of 113th Court Northeast, according to a news release from Kirkland Police.

The man’s body was discovered in a garage by a family member who hadn’t heard from him and came to check on him. The man’s injuries appeared self-inflicted, the news release said.

The body of a woman believed to be the dead man’s wife was located in the kitchen. Police said the incident appeared to be the result of a murder-suicide that occurred in the last couple of days.

Kirkland police are investigating the deaths. Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Detective Sgt. Phil Goguen at 425-587-3503 or at Pgoguen@kirklandwa.gov.