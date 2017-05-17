Several dozen homeowners have complained their payments made around April 26 were never recorded with the county. Officials are investigating.

Some payments for King County property taxes haven’t been recorded, according to the county treasurer’s office.

About 75 homeowners have complained to the county that their payments, made on or around April 26, weren’t recorded as paid, said Cameron Satterfield, spokesman for the King County Treasurer’s office, which handles the billing.

Satterfield said further investigation showed that the payments never reached the county. He said homeowners whose payments were lost won’t be charged interest or penalties for missing the May 1 deadline.

He said supervisors from the treasurer’s office will meet with U.S. Postal Service supervisors Thursday to try to determine what might have happened. He said homeowners should check the treasurer website, http://info.kingcounty.gov/finance/treasury/propertytax/, to verify that their payment was recorded. If not, they should contact the treasurer’s office, he said.

Typically, the county assessor sends the yearly property valuations to the treasurer, who calculates the taxes and sends the bills, collects the payments and records them. Payment is due twice a year, on April 30 and December 31. This year, because the 30th fell on Sunday, the deadline was extended to May 1.

Satterfield said the missing payments don’t appear to be from one geographical area of the county, but rather were mailed around the April 26 date.