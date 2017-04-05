The King County Housing Authority will hold a lottery to create a new waiting list for Section 8 vouchers.

For the first time since 2015, the King County Housing Authority (KCHA) will reopen the waiting list for its Housing Choice Voucher program. People seeking a voucher can register to win one of 3,500 slots on the new list via an online lottery.

The federal program, also known as Section 8, provides subsidies for people with low incomes to secure rental housing on the private market.

The authority now administers around 11,300 vouchers. But rising rents throughout the county have increased demand.

The last time KCHA held a lottery to create a list, about 22,000 people submitted applications for 2,500 spots. The agency is nearing the end of the current list, said spokeswoman Rhonda Rosenberg.

Applications will be chosen randomly by computer, the agency said. The chances of being selected for the waiting list are the same no matter when the application was received.

Registration will run from April 5 through 4 p.m. on April 18. The agency will notify applicants by the end of May if they won placement on the waiting list and will begin issuing vouchers to winners in July.

People without access to the internet can use public computers at locations around the county. More information on eligibility and registration is available at www.kcha.org.