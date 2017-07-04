People in communities around Puget Sound — from Seattle to Bellevue to the suburbs and small towns — celebrated Independence Day with fun, food and fireworks.

People across the Puget Sound region are celebrating America’s 241st birthday.

One of the area’s biggest and most popular Fourth of July celebrations, held at Seattle’s Gas Works Park, includes food vendors, entertainment, beer and beverage gardens, pie-eating contests, and, for the seventh year in a row, clear skies and dry weather.

The festivities will be capped off with fireworks around 10:20 p.m.