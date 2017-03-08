A federal magistrate won’t issue an immediate ruling on a Seattle-area man’s demand to be released from immigration custody because of his status as a “Dreamer.” The judge, upset by a new Justice Department filing, is giving the detained man’s lawyers until Friday to respond.

A federal magistrate said Wednesday he won’t issue a ruling immediately on whether to dismiss a Mexican man’s demand to be released from custody following his arrest, despite his participation in a program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue, in Seattle, said the Justice Department improperly included a new legal argument in a brief filed Tuesday.

And that left attorneys for 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, who has “Dreamer” status in the U.S., with no time to research a response. Donohue said he was upset about the government’s action and that it kept him up for a while Tuesday night.

Donohue said he wanted Ramirez’s lawyers to respond Friday.

Ramirez, who has his authorization to live and work in the U.S. through President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, was arrested Feb. 10 by immigration agents despite having no criminal history. Donohue is considering whether to dismiss his case and whether to release him from custody.

Agents said Ramirez admitted being involved with gangs. His lawyers say that’s false. They want the federal court to rule that his detention violates his constitutional rights.