The courts’ stay of President Trump’s travel ban has resulted in jubilant reunions and relief among travelers from Muslim countries who had been left uncertain by the order.

Fouad Alali threw his arms around his sister in glad embrace, relieved to arrive back home in Seattle from Iraq.

Alali, 34, was on a plane arriving early Sunday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from Dubai that was among the first since a flurry of court decisions pushing back the travel ban enacted by President Trump.

With the ban stayed by two court orders — with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting the Trump administration’s emergency appeal of the ban — travelers have at least a temporary window to complete trips made suddenly uncertain or impossible by the ban.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Alali, a legal permanent resident who holds a green card and works as a baker at Essential Baking Company. He lives in Kent with his sister, Zaynab, who also works at the artisan bread-baking company.

Two volunteer lawyers and a paralegal were on hand at the international arrivals baggage claim area in the pre-dawn dark Sunday in the event any of the travelers experienced difficulties.

Unlike the first hours and days of the ban, when large crowds of demonstrators turned out at airports across the country to protest the Trump order, there were no protesters Sunday.

Instead, the airport was the scene of happy reunions of families and stoic business travelers completing long journeys.

Zaynab Alali now is waiting for her husband’s return, and worried he may be delayed because of all the uncertainty detonated across the globe by Trump’s order. The appeals-court ruling for now is temporary and the administration is actively fighting it.

“I have no idea how long it will be” said Zaynab, but she said she held no grudge. “It’s like when you have a house and you want your house safe.

“But I’m worried about my husband.”

He is in Iraq, awaiting an interview for a visa, she said.

Even though the travel ban was stayed, airlines and governments are wondering what to do, she said.

Amid the unease, a little impromptu beacon of welcome abides by the escalators and baggage carousels at Sea-Tac.

Two lawyers and a paralegal in their Sunday best stood at the ready, facing arrivals as they came down the escalators with signs reading “Refugees Welcome” and “Free volunteer lawyers” in English and Arabic.

Eight law firms and five immigrant and civil-rights nonprofits immediately after the order set up a rotation of volunteers to staff the airport just in case.

“There is this overwhelming feeling that you can’t do anything. But I can do this,” said Takao Yamada, a lawyer with ReUp, a Seattle tech startup. “It makes the darkness recede a little.”

The lawyers have been staffing the airport everyday since the order.

“We want to be a contact for people. For families awaiting loved ones,” Yamada said.

Christy McCullough, a partner with Perkins Coie, said “We wanted to do something on the ground. We are here for whoever needs us.”

She said she expects more arrivals Monday as word of the window for normal travel spreads and people get on planes.

Nara Neves, a paralegal at Davis Wright Tremaine, originally from Brazil and now an American citizen, said she was here to help because she knows what it is like to be an immigrant.

“It’s personal,” she said. “It’s been painful,” she said of the order.

“And the worst is the fear of what’s to come, what else can happen. It’s the fear of the unknown,” Neves said. “And I don’t even have reason to fear, I’m a citizen.”

It was a day to cherish the simple joys as travelers streamed up the escalators from all over the world and families arrived to greet them.

A Saudi Arabian international student studying English at the University of Washington welcomed his wife and daughter back to Seattle after two months apart with a bouquet of flowers and a big stuffed Minnie Mouse. The couple exchanged so many kisses, it knocked her veil sideways.

An Iraqi engineer threw his arms around his mother and father, finally arrived from Baghdad in Seattle after five months of planning, and over the past several days, plenty of nail biting. He hadn’t seen them in two years.

Some travelers were overjoyed to see the lawyer volunteers. Not because they needed help — but because the gesture of big-hearted kindness was the America they said they had come to know and love during visits here in the past.

“Thank you! Thank you for what you are doing!” said Najat Ahmad of Germany, to lawyers Cindy Heidelberg of Breskin Johnson & Townsend and Alicia Pitts, a lawyer not currently practicing, but who felt moved to come help. They were taking the second volunteer shift of the day as another plane arrived from Dubai.

Working in high-tech, Ahmad said she has been visiting the United States for 20 years and never before encountered a climate such as the present crisis over immigration.

“I have always felt this is such a multicultural country, the first where everyone can come and feel as one nation,” Ahmad said. “Now I feel so confused, I never thought I would see this dimension. So we are so proud of you,” she said to the lawyers, holding up their “Welcome Immigrants” signs.

“Thank you,” Ahmad said, and took a photo as a keepsake.