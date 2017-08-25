Campgrounds in the upper Cle Elum valley area are closed to campers as the Jolly Mountain Fire spreads.

Campers might want to avoid national forest land in upper Cle Elum valley this weekend. The 2,707-acre Jolly Mountain Fire has forced the closure of all roads and trails north of the The Last Resort restaurant on Highway 903, according to Dennis Godfrey, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.

That includes the Salmon La Sac, Red Mountain, Cle Elum River and Beverly campgrounds in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

A lightning strike sparked the fire Aug. 11, about 11 miles northwest of the town of Cle Elum, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Drier air and northwest winds stoked the fire Thursday, feeding its north and south flanks.

Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies went door to door Wednesday in the Salmon La Sac, Paris Creek and Boulder Creek areas telling residents to pack and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A public meeting was held Thursday night; it can be viewed on the Jolly Mountain Fire Facebook page.