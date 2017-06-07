John Legend played the piano for Snohomish High School's choir. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, attended the school.
John Legend is in the giving mood lately. Yesterday he played the piano with the Snohomish High School choir during its practice. And last week the Grammy-winner donated $5,000 to help pay for local students’ lunch debt.
Legend went with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, to visit her alma mater, where he helped students sing “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent.
On his swing through the Seattle area he performed at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville on Saturday and Sunday, and with the help of his 1-year-old daughter, he threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game Tuesday night.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH
The Legend luck must have rubbed off on the Mariners, which stomped the Minnesota Twins 12-3.
Legend’s donation to the GoFundMe campaign to pay for lunch debt is the largest so far. As of Wednesday morning, a total of $45,935 had been raised.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.