John Legend played the piano for Snohomish High School's choir. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, attended the school.

John Legend is in the giving mood lately. Yesterday he played the piano with the Snohomish High School choir during its practice. And last week the Grammy-winner donated $5,000 to help pay for local students’ lunch debt.

Legend went with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, to visit her alma mater, where he helped students sing “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent.

On his swing through the Seattle area he performed at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville on Saturday and Sunday, and with the help of his 1-year-old daughter, he threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game Tuesday night.

The Legend luck must have rubbed off on the Mariners, which stomped the Minnesota Twins 12-3.

Legend’s donation to the GoFundMe campaign to pay for lunch debt is the largest so far. As of Wednesday morning, a total of $45,935 had been raised.