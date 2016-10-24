Local NewsPhoto & Video Jogger’s running route in full color Originally published October 24, 2016 at 8:01 pm A lone jogger runs along Lake Washington Boulevard with a backdrop of colorful leaves. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) Lake Washington Boulevard provides a colorful backdrop for a jogger. Share story By Greg GilbertSeattle Times staff photographer Greg Gilbert Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryHarvesting produce for Rainier Valley Food Bank
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.