Several hundred people gathered Saturday morning at Cal Anderson Park on Seattle’s Capitol Hill for a “March for Truth” demonstration.

Organizers said their goal is to demand honesty from President Donald Trump’s administration. Specifically, they said they want “an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election and ties to Donald Trump, his 2016 campaign, his administration, and his associates.”

They said another goal is “searching for honesty in our own community.”

The Seattle event was one of several March for Truth protests in various cities, including New York City.

The march is about two blocks long pic.twitter.com/SXRHEiyGbH — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) June 3, 2017

Saturday’s event began with speeches, including remarks by state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, a candidate for Seattle mayor, and Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold.