On Tuesday afternoon, 506 candidates from 67 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony at the Seattle Center, said Patrician Ryan, public affairs officer with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The ceremony included performances from Native American storyteller Gene Tagaban, violinist Swil Kanim, flutist Peter Ali and the Navy Band Northwest.

“It’s been a long journey but I’m finally here,” said Isabel Hernandez, originally from Mexico. “I’m proud to be an American.”