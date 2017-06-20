The zoo released a video of a newborn giraffe and its mother, Tufani, Tuesday morning. Here’s what is known about the calf and when visitors may be able to see it in person.

Woodland Park Zoo’s new baby giraffe dropped 5 feet from its mother, Tufani, to the sawdust-covered floor at the moment of its birth Tuesday morning, according to park staff.

That’s normal for giraffes, which give birth while standing, and within one hour of its birth the calf stood, too, said Martin Ramirez, a mammal curator at the zoo, in a statement.

The baby’s sex hasn’t been determined yet because park staff want to give the mother and baby time alone. They will know after the veterinarian’s exam tomorrow, a spokesman said.

“The first 24 to 72 hours are critical for giraffe calves,” Ramirez said. “So far, mother and calf are bonding. We will continue to keep a close eye on the new family over the next several weeks.”

Visitors will be able to see the new arrival within a week or two, when the mother and baby start coming outside. But online viewers can watch them bond in the barn on the zoo’s “giraffe cam,” which will go live soon, according to park officials.

The baby’s parents, Tufani and 4-year-old Dave, were paired up on a recommendation from the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a conservation program. Tufani is a Rothschild giraffe; Dave is a reticulated giraffe.

The baby giraffe will be named later this summer at a fundraising auction for the zoo, where the highest bidder will get to choose a name.