Yelling, berating and sometimes swearing at staffers has been a part of workplace behavior for state Rep. Jesse Young, according to some who have worked with him. The House counsel last year suggested he get anger-management treatment. Young says he has no anger problems.

About midway through the 2015 legislative session, state Rep. Jesse Young was talking with House staffers about his outside-the-box idea to build a toll bridge made of retired Navy aircraft carriers.

The Gig Harbor Republican’s legislative assistant feared a backlash about the idea, which eventually stalled in the Legislature. So, according to accounts from two people in the room, the assistant repeatedly urged Young to get some community feedback.

The suggestion didn’t go over well. Young unleashed a “heated” tirade, one ex-House staffer said, calling his young assistant stupid and telling him, using the f-word, to shut his mouth.

“I was blown away by that,” the former staffer said. “I wasn’t prepared for that kind of escalation and obviously neither was the legislative assistant.”

The two staffers since have left the Legislature and asked not to be named, saying that going public might interfere with their current jobs.

Similar outbursts at staff members and others have been common for Young, according to interviews with five people who worked with him during his first two years in the Legislature or on the campaign trail.

Most asked not to be named because they fear losing their jobs, or because speaking out, they say, could hurt future job prospects at the Capitol or interfere with their legislative work.

Kerry French, Young’s campaign manager in 2014, did speak on the record. She said she saw him lose his temper frequently and said she quit his campaign a week before the election because he would berate her, and often.

“I told him several times it wasn’t OK to talk to me like that,” French said.

Young discounted the allegations about his behavior, saying they stemmed from disgruntled former employees who were exaggerating or fabricating their stories because they were fired or left on bad terms.

“I feel as if I’m being falsely accused,” he said.

He said he hasn’t berated staffers or sworn at them but did say he has raised his voice and used profanity in the workplace.

As for the Navy bridge incident, he said he remembered it ending differently.

“Well, I don’t think I yelled at (the assistant),” Young said. “I probably told him I was done hearing his opinion, though.”

The accounts might shed light on an investigation last year by the state House administration.

It concluded Young had a “pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior” toward legislative assistants, according to a Dec. 13 letter sent to the lawmaker and obtained by The Associated Press.

The House has not disclosed details of the investigation.

The letterfrom House Counsel Alison Hellberg says reports of mistreatment “are taken very seriously both to protect staff from mistreatment and the institution from legal exposure.”

Hellberg wrote the accounts of misbehavior by Young were “credible and serious” enough to restrict him from working with a legislative assistant for at least a year. The House also barred him from having a state-funded district office for at least a year, though Young said he closed his district office voluntarily.

The House letter says the restrictions could change in a year if Young takes anger- management treatment and respectful-workplace training. He said Thursday he hasn’t done so, because he has no anger problems.

Young, appointed to the House in 2014, hired high-powered Tacoma lawyer Jack Connelly in January to fight the House decision. He has not filed a lawsuit.

Young said the complaint to the House was made by Fallon Stidd, his most recent legislative assistant.

He said Thursday she was generally a good employee, but at a March town-hall meeting in Gig Harbor, he said, Stidd lobbed accusations after quitting her job because she was dissatisfied after not living up to Young’s standards.

“The fact of the matter is, I was the best boss this girl ever had,” Young said at the meeting, according to a video taken by the progressive group Indivisible Gig Harbor.

Young later told The News Tribune and The Olympian he regretted calling Stidd, who is 36, a girl.

She declined a request from the newspapers to respond to Young’s comments.

Routine outbursts

Many of the accusations involving Young’s temper come from current and former employees at the Capitol.

The former House staffer who saw Young yelling about the aircraft-carrier bridge idea said he witnessed “dozens” of outbursts in a two-year span. Some of them left House employees in tears, the ex-staffer said.

That includes people who weren’t Young’s assistants. The House letter addresses his behavior only toward his own legislative assistants.

One current legislative staffer who used to work for Young said she saw routine “screaming fits” and “meltdowns.” She asked not to be named.

“I got called a c—” regularly, said the staffer. Young denies that.

Another ex-legislative staffer said she saw Young yell at former state Rep. Linda Kochmar in a House GOP caucus meeting, where lawmakers gather as a large group.

“It was yelling, and he was just unglued,” said the one-time House employee, who asked to stay anonymous.

Kochmar, of Federal Way, alluded to a caucus disagreement with Young when asked whether such an incident occurred, but declined to give details.

She said she “just believed (Young) was passionate about what he was talking about,” and that it didn’t bother her “in the least.”

“Weekly staff beating”

Young works as a tech-industry consultant, and at the Capitol, is known as an anti-abortion fiscal conservative with a focus on trying to create jobs

Kerry French, Young’s campaign manager in 2014, said she saw Young lose his temper frequently because of normal stresses of running for office.

Before her time with Young, she was in the Navy for about 20 years, working as a chaplain’s assistant. About 10 of those years were in San Diego; French retired while at the naval base in Kitsap County.

French, 50, said the yelling became so bad she addressed it with him.

Even so, French said, she routinely was screamed at during weekly staff calls on Sunday nights.

“I used to call it the weekly staff beating” as a dark joke, she said. She added: “It was humiliating when he did it to me in front of people.”

French, who now works at a national-security nonprofit in Virginia Beach, Va. said she thought Young had “his heart in the right place,” and is a good lawmaker who shares her political values.

She said he simply has a “communication problem” that needs to be addressed.

Legislative administration has said it’s working to respond to a records request by The News Tribune and The Olympian for complaints against state lawmakers and investigations into their conduct over a five-year-period.

Young responds

Young said French spoke to him about feeling mistreated. But he said she was exaggerating about conference calls in which he demanded she improve her work performance.

He said he and campaign workers had raised their voices on the calls but said it was never overboard.

“If berating is a matter of, ‘Am I screaming at you, defaming your character and insulting you in front of people,’ then no I’ve never done that,” Young said, speaking generally about his treatment of staff. “I’ve disagreed strongly and told people that they need to get their job done.”

He said he has used expletives in the workplace in a casual manner, but never to insult employees. He also showed the newspapers text messages from a former legislative assistant — who Young said he believed to be one of those making accusations against him — saying the assistant would love to work for Young again.

As for the House letter, Young said it was leaked for political gain and was misleading, calling it “unofficial.” While the House administration is nonpartisan, the chamber is controlled by a Democrat majority.

The letter was only a part of ongoing discussions over the complaint, Young said, likening it to an opening bid in a negotiation.

“That was their attempt to say, ‘This is what we would like for you to consider,’ ” he said.

The House’s chief clerk, Bernard Dean, said he couldn’t confirm or deny whether further investigation was being done.

Asked if the letter was part of a negotiation and not a final penalty, he said, Young “does not have an assistant and does not have a district office.” He said, “those were conditions that were imposed.”

Dean said, “if there were no merit to the allegations,” the House would publicly correct the record “one way or another,” since the letter is no longer confidential.

To date, no statement has been made.

No issues for some

Not everybody who worked with Young said he was prone to losing his temper.

Two former campaign managers and one current legislative staffer who worked for the lawmaker said they experienced no over-the-line yelling in the workplace.

Leslie Pleasants, Young’s 2016 campaign manager, said the legislator has a naturally loud voice that could be mistaken for yelling.

She left Young’s campaign about a month before the election but praised him as a boss, saying she quit because she wanted to spend more time with her kids.

Beth Whelihan, a 2014 campaign volunteer who took over as the campaign manager near the end, said he was a great boss.

“He’s very easy to work for and very easy to understand and very easy to get along with,” she said, later adding: “I would work for Jesse in a hot second and not even think twice about it.”