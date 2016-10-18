Sketched Oct. 11, 2016

Have you been following my posts of sketch-worthy traffic chokepoints?

The list of notable gridlock spots I’ve drawn so far will probably sound very familiar: I-405 in Bothell, I-5 downtown and the Ship Canal Bridge.

But here’s a location where I would have never expected to find gridlock hell: picturesque downtown Issaquah!

By 5:30 p.m. the other day, the line of bumper-to-bumper cars extended as far as I could see on Front Street. The reader who suggested this location said this is a daily occurrence. The gridlock feeds into Issaquah-Hobart Road and goes all the way to Highway 18 on the other side of Tiger Mountain.

Issaquah has put a lot of effort in revitalizing its downtown over the years. It has a trolley line, a rail museum, a vintage gas station turned events venue and many shops, restaurants and small businesses. It’s too bad that it becomes a parking lot for much of the rush hour.