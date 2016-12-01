The roadway closed after several collisions.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — State transportation officials say Interstate 90 westbound was closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple collisions and spinouts due to snow and icy conditions.

The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release the freeway closed in both directions at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday between milepost 47 and milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Officials intermittently reopened and closed the eastbound lanes in the next few hours but opened those lanes at about 10:30 p.m.

Officials said they reopened the westbound lanes at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Snoqualmie Pass is about 50 miles east of Seattle.