The roadway closed after several collisions.
NORTH BEND, Wash. — State transportation officials say Interstate 90 westbound was closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple collisions and spinouts due to snow and icy conditions.
The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release the freeway closed in both directions at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday between milepost 47 and milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Officials intermittently reopened and closed the eastbound lanes in the next few hours but opened those lanes at about 10:30 p.m.
Officials said they reopened the westbound lanes at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.
Snoqualmie Pass is about 50 miles east of Seattle.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.