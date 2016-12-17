Armed with a 35-pound chunk of steel and concrete, the Skagit Valley Jail inmate smashed windows and broke the heads of sprinklers used to suppress fires, causing the area to flood. Four other inmates were released early because there was nowhere to put them.

MOUNT VERNON — A Skagit County Jail inmate put an entire pod out of commission last week, causing about $25,000 in damage and forcing the jail to release four inmates early.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Corrections Charlie Wend said the incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday after an inmate in maximum security became irate.

Armed with a 35-pound chunk of steel and concrete, the inmate smashed windows in the pod and broke the heads of sprinklers used to suppress fires, causing the pod to flood.

“(The inmate) suddenly had possession of a very dangerous and deadly weapon, and proceeded to do some significant property damage,” Wend said.

No one was injured, but the 10-cell pod, which was housing 13 inmates, is unusable until the damage is repaired, said Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt.

The inmate took advantage of the jail’s age and condition when he kicked loose a metal stool that had been bolted into the concrete, Wend said.

“It was really an issue of crumbling infrastructure,” Wend said. “This is a great demonstration where a building starts reaching its effective end. It has run its course.”

A new county jail is to open in about eight months, Wend said.

When the jail’s Crisis Response Team entered the pod, the inmate surrendered without incident, Reichardt said.

“But it took us some time to get in there,” Reichardt said.

Wend said the incident lasted about an hour because jail staff had to equip themselves and prepare to subdue the inmate if necessary.

“At the end of the day, the good news for us is no one was hurt,” Wend said.

Because of the new space shortage, more suspects are being booked and released. A few are being released early, Wend said.

“We had to release some people that we typically wouldn’t want to release because we just didn’t have the space,” Reichardt said.

It will take some time to repair the pod to make it usable for inmates, Reichardt said.

“Those are reinforced windows, so it shatters them like tempered glass, but you can’t get through them,” he said. “Getting this kind of heavy, reinforced glass is custom order. It’s not the kind of thing you can go to Home Depot and buy.”

Reichardt said it may take up to two weeks to replace the windows.