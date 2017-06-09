Nine people with minor injuries are being transported to hospitals after the Metro bus they were riding was rear-ended by a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 9:20 a.m. Friday near Michigan Street, said Trooper Rick Johnson. No tow trucks had been summoned to the scene, so it appears both bus and semi are driveable, he said.

He couldn’t say how much damage was caused but the vehicles are blocking one lane and the shoulder.

“Traffic is flowing by it but it is causing a bit of a backup because people want to see” the crash scene, Johnson said.

Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, said nine people suffered “very minor injuries” and will be taken by four ambulances and one aid unit to hospitals.