Woman falls into crevasse on the Emmons Glacier, spends night on mountain with rescuers before being flown to the hospital Sunday

Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park on Sunday rescued a 24-year-old woman who was injured Saturday while descending the Emmons Glacier.

Kevin Bacher, the public-information officer for the national park, said the woman was part of a three-member party that had climbed the glacier Saturday morning. They were coming down on skis and a snowboard when the woman fell into a crevasse at about 12,300 feet. The party was able to reach help via a 911 cellphone call, Bacher said.

A six-member National Park Service rescue team was flown to the site by helicopter, where they used rope-rescue techniques to raise the injured but responsive woman almost 100 feet to the surface of the glacier. Two rangers stayed with her overnight while the others descended with her companions, Bacher said.

Sunday morning, a helicopter was dispatched to pull the climber off the 35-degree slope. Bacher said she suffered unspecified hip and pelvis injuries and head lacerations. She was taken to MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.