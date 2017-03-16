The U.N. has declared an international famine crisis in parts of Africa. People facing famine need aid, but let’s face it: They also need a fairer world.

There is news outside the latest presidential tweets, and it’s not good.

Over the past couple of weeks, the United Nations warned that 20 million people in four countries are at risk of starving because of famines. The U.N. doesn’t declare famine lightly, and yet, it’s not a story that’s caught on yet.

I think we should take a moment to acknowledge that this is happening and to consider why at this stage of human development gross inequalities among people still exist, sometimes across oceans, sometimes just down the street from wealth and comfort.

Wednesday I went through a couple of newspapers and read about President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the snowstorm in the East and other news, but I saw nothing more about the famine. Maybe there’s not much more to say yet. Maybe there aren’t enough journalists there to report it.

In any case, our brains don’t easily connect with faraway tragedies that involve huge numbers. A single person, like that refugee boy who died escaping from Syria, make an emotional impact. Photographs of his body on a beach in Turkey, so close to safety, broke hearts and made the refugee crisis real for millions of people around the world.

That hasn’t happened yet with this famine.

Hunger is a constant problem in the world, but famine is a much more acute situation. Here’s an explanation from a New York Times story: “Famine is a rare and specific state. It is declared after three specific criteria are met: when one in five households in a certain area face extreme food shortages; more than 30 percent of the population is acutely malnourished; and at least two people for every 10,000 die each day.”

The four countries where famine has been declared are places where we are accustomed to bad things happening: Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and a section of Nigeria. Drought, war and bad government are all to blame for the crises, which could have been prevented, and still could be stopped by timely intervention. But intervention is a matter of international will, and this is a time when many countries have elected inward-looking governments.

Of course, even at home we have hungry people and homeless people, and inequality is tolerated. Our government is even considering shrinking rather than expanding access to health care.

When I drive home along Rainier Avenue South, I pass a neighborhood of tents and sleeping bags spreading out from the Interstate-90 overpass. In Seattle’s flourishing downtown, people wander about begging for handouts. A few days ago, one of them asked whether I thought anyone cared about his situation. I didn’t rescue him from poverty, but I listened to his story about misfortune in the family, and how he lost his job as a truck driver and without savings wound up on the street. Edward was his name, and he wanted to be seen.

I admit that I don’t always want to see. There is no good in perpetual sadness over all that is wrong in the world, but it is useful to remember people who are in need and that each one is a person, like us.

Individuals, organizations and governments do help people every day.

The school-lunch program that feeds 20 million American children from low-income families each school day is a sign of our humanity. One of the stories about the snowstorm in the East mentioned the program. It said that some school districts don’t close when the weather is bad because if they did, many of their students wouldn’t have a meal.

Doesn’t that lead to a question: Why are there 20 million children in the United States so poor they might go hungry without a school lunch? We need deeper responses to need. Feeding kids is important, but we ought to be committed to rooting out poverty.

The U.N. calls famine in the four countries the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945. I hope the world’s rich countries come up with the necessary aid to end the famines.

And I hope we consider how we might help prevent future ones by relieving the human conditions that make such disasters possible.