Judge public policy by how well it serves the common good, and everyone will benefit.

We need a New Year’s resolution to act more like we’re all in this together. That doesn’t mean silencing our differences; it might even mean hearing more about them and really listening.

More than anything, it means having each other’s backs in significant ways; you know, being one nation. We might make more fruitful decisions on some of the difficult issues we face if we saw them as part of a social contract based on mutual good.

How we manage health care, housing, education, neighborhood development, crime, all are affected by whether we believe there is value in acting in the common interest.

I’m concerned about that. The country is going to be led by someone who believes it’s virtuous to avoid paying his share of taxes. I wouldn’t ask anyone to like taxes or to pay more than they should, but at a minimum we ought to recognize paying reasonable taxes as part of our civic duty.

We support government because of the services it provides that can’t be duplicated by the private sector. That’s particularly the case if we want to tend to all our citizens’ basic needs, like education or health care.

Congress came back to work this week with a renewed fight over the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which Republicans and the president-elect have criticized and promised to change significantly. The act expanded the number of Americans who have health coverage beyond what the private market would do, including hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians. I see that as a necessary function of government, stepping in to protect Americans in cases where there is no private alternative.

Only government could get more healthy Americans to pay into the system, thereby paying much of the cost for people who need health care now.

We’re talking about insurance, which is based on having more people pay who won’t need the coverage in order to provide service to people who do. And you pay partly because you never know when your house or car will be damaged, or your health will falter.

But the markets never cover everyone, because the private sector is only willing to take on so much risk. When disaster strikes, people call for government help, regardless of their political philosophy. The ACA expands that help to individual needs.

As a wealthy nation, we should be embarrassed not to have health care for every citizen. What does that say about our values?

I know, it says everyone is responsible for himself or herself, except maybe for defense and policing. But don’t we also realize that a strong citizenry is critical to the success of a nation and that the more people who are at their best, the better off we all will be?

That doesn’t mean we need to be absolutely equal in how much money or education we have or in the size of our houses, but that opportunity ought to be more equally available, and that people should have access to some basic level of food, shelter and health care.

We’ve had periods of greater equality, but we have been moving away from that since the 1980s, embracing climbing levels of inequality.

More people recognize the dangers of high levels of inequality partly due to the work of Sir Anthony Atkinson, whose death this week sparked conversations about how far we’ve come.

When Atkinson first began studying economic inequality in the 1960s, it was at a relatively low level in Britain and in America. There were lots of jobs for people at all levels of education and strong unions to protect the interests of those workers. Government policies helped foster the growth of a large middle class.

But the world changed. Technology, trade and different government policies all contributed to the concentration of wealth in fewer and fewer hands. Greed became good.

We’re not moving in the right direction for a nation that wants to be one people. To change that, we need to cultivate a culture in which citizenship means more than having a passport.